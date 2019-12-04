St. Pete won't allow Rays to share games with Montreal

The mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida says the city will not allow the Tampa Bay Rays to pursue a plan to split home games between new stadiums that would be built in Florida and Montreal.

Mayor Rick Kriseman informed the City Council of the decision, saying he and the team agree the best path forward is to abide by a existing contract that requires the Rays to play at Tropicana Field. The Rays dispute that's the best path, reiterating they still think the Sister City concept is a viable option.

