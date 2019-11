The St Johns Redwings pulled off a big 17-7 upset of Mason Friday night. The Bulldogs were (9-0) coming into the game and had beaten St Johns 46-7 in week five of the season.

St Johns used touchdowns from Brock Miller and Jamyn Medlock to pull away from the Bulldogs.

The Redwings will now play at DeWitt for the district championship next Friday night.