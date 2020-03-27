Spring Sports Coming Monday

Michigan forward Sean Lonergan (20) takes a shot as he splits Rutgers defenders guard Mike Williams (5) and forward Greg Lewis (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
By  | 
Posted:

UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA Division I Council is scheduled to vote on Monday whether to provide another year of eligibility to spring sport athletes. That includes sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse. Those players had their seasons wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. Providing similar relief to winter sport athletes, such as basketball and hockey players and wrestlers, will also be considered. There does not appear to be support for that. 

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus