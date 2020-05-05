Sports Illustrated Adding Properties

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sports Illustrated is branching out into movies and television. Authentic Media Brands and 101 Studios announced on Tuesday that they will launch Sports Illustrated Studios as part of a joint venture between the two companies. The studio's debut project is a docu-series entitled “Covers.” It will explore the stories behind the magazine’s most memorable covers and what went into creating them. Five additional projects are expected to be announced over the next four weeks. The launch comes amid a global shutdown of most sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hungry for alternatives, broadcasters have been serving up reruns of classic games and new shows.