Sports Events In New York City?

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio doesn’t see games returning to Yankee Stadium or Citi Field very quickly, at least not with fans. De Blasio says bigger events are going to be one of the last things that will really fit the equation as the country restarts. He says the perfect time to reopen big events is when the new coronavirus has been “beaten back to next to nothing” because of the danger that big gatherings “could be one of the things that propels the disease back.” Opening day was scheduled for March 26 but has been postponed indefinitely because of the disease.