Spartans retire Green's #23, lose to Duke

It was supposed to be a night to remember at the Breslin Center...

But, most Spartan fans would probably like to forget what happened Tuesday night when an old nemesis spoiled Draymond Green’s big return to campus.

"Coming here as an 18-year-old I remember a lot of people telling me I was stupid and that I'd never play here," said Green before Tuesday's game. "There are great players at Michigan State that never made it to the rafters. So it's not something where I'm like 'Oh, my name's going to be up there with them.' I just wanted to be a great player at Michigan State."

But after 11 years walking onto campus in East Lansing, Draymond Green will be remembered forever as one of the greatest Spartans of all time.

And on a night where MSU had high hopes, the Spartans suffered an 87-75 drubbing at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils.

"Out-coached, outplayed, outworked,” said Coach Tom Izzo after the game. “That is probably as big a disappointment for me on a night that someone who I appreciate, love and respect, and you'd hope you player harder to honor that."

That sentiment was echoed by forward Xavier Tillman, who on the scoresheet was one of the few Spartans you could argue showed up to play on Tuesday.

"I think the most disappointing part was getting embarrassed, even though it was Draymond's night, they kind of put the icing on the cake, and I haven't gotten beaten like that in a long time playing basketball. They just really outpunked us," Tillman said.

MSU took Wednesday off before a few practices leading up to their first Big Ten game this Sunday against Rutgers.

