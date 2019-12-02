The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (23) 8-0 740 3
2. Louisville (5) 8-0 708 8
3. Oregon 6-1 662 1
4. UConn (2) 6-0 657 4
5. Oregon St. 7-0 623 7
6. South Carolina 8-1 609 5
7. Baylor 7-1 597 2
8. Florida St. 7-0 517 12
9. Maryland 7-1 507 9
10. Mississippi St. 8-1 472 10
11. UCLA 7-0 430 11
12. Texas A&M 5-1 429 6
13. NC State 8-0 397 12
14. Indiana 6-1 368 17
15. Kentucky 7-0 367 14
16. DePaul 6-1 291 16
17. Tennessee 7-0 230 20
18. Gonzaga 6-1 218 22
19. Michigan St. 6-1 184 15
20. Arizona 7-0 182 24
21. Miami 5-2 144 19
22. Missouri St. 7-1 101 -
23. Arkansas 7-1 94 25
24. Michigan 6-1 42 -
25. LSU 7-1 41 -
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, Notre Dame 5, North Carolina 5, Rutgers 3, Northwestern 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, TCU 1, Drake 1.
Michigan, Michigan State women both ranked in latest AP Poll.
