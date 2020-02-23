Spartans fall 3-1 to Fordham to Close Out FGCUTournament

Estero, FL -- Michigan State suffered a 3-1 loss to Fordham on Sunday to close out the FGCU Spring Break Invitational.

Freshman pitcher Sarah Ladd tossed another complete game, and surrendering just three runs on six base hits, striking out seven and walking just one. It was the fifth straight start for Ladd where the Spartans scored two runs or fewer, and fourth consecutive with just one run of support. She owns a 2.10 ERA on the season.

The Spartans scored first, as Katie Quinlan scooted home from third on an errant pickoff throw to second base in the bottom of the third inning. A triple from Sarah Taffet and a homer by Madie Aughinbaugh allowed Fordham to pull ahead 2-1 in the top of the fourth, and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with an error, a fielder’s choice, and a base hit.

MSU had a pair of baserunners in the home half of the fourth, but was retired in order in both the fifth and sixth innings. Caitie Ladd tried to start a one-out rally in the bottom of the seventh with a single to left, and moved to second on a ground ball by Quinlan where she was beaten to the bag by an eyelash for the second out of the inning. Meech walked to put a pair of runners on, but the pitcher Aughinbaugh got the strikeout to end the Spartan threat and the game.

Fordham starter Devon Miller went five innings, striking out six and scattering six base hits and walking three. Aughinbaugh came on in the sixth and surrendered just one base hit, striking out one and walking one, and buoyed her own cause with her two-run homer in the fourth.

The Spartans begins its spring break trip to California next week, based in Riverside, California from Feb. 28-March 7.

