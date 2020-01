Big Ten basketball was at the Breslin Center Thursday night.

The Spartans took on the Fighting Illini, beating them 76 to 56.

Spartan point guard Cassius Winston led the way with 21 points for MSU.

The Spartans have won six straight games and have won their first three conference games to stay alone in first place.

Next up for the Spartans is their in-state rival Michigan, who will be coming to the Breslin Center on Sunday.

