Spartans Win Second Straight Via Run Rule, 10-1 Over Host UCR

Riverside, Calif. – Michigan State softball earned its second win of the day via run rule, downing host UC-Riverside by a 10-1 margin in six innings.

MSU blew open a 2-1 game with a six-run fifth inning and then tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth to build a 10-1 lead, and then finished the game early when Sarah Ladd worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the home half of the sixth without allowing a run. The Spartans won their second game via run-rule of the day and third of the season.

Courtney Callahan and Mackenzie Meech each homered for MSU (5-12), combining for five RBI. Camryn Wincher and Callahan had two base hits for MSU, and Katie Quinlan had a bases-loaded triple that gave her three RBI. Sarah Ladd picked up the save in the circle with 2.2 innings of work, entering with a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Starter Alli Walker went 3.1 innings,

Starter Alli Walker allowed three hits and one run in her 3.1 innings, and Sarah Ladd earned the save with a relief effort that featured just one base hit and four strikeouts.

The Highlanders (8-12) utilized three pitchers, with starter Jacy Boles taking the loss. No UCR hitter had more than one base hit and they left 12 runners in the game – including the bases loaded in the final frame.

The Spartans will practice in California this week, and next play a doubleheader on Thursday at Cal Baptist.

