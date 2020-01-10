Spartans' White Declares For the NFL Draft

Veteran Michigan State football receiver Cody White announced today he will not be back for his senior season this fall, he is declaring for April's NFL draft. White, #7, caught some big passes for the Spartans in their Pinstripe Bowl win over Wake Forest on December 28th and said then that he would consider the draft. He tweeted his decision Friday. He joins defensive back Josiah Scott in giving up his senior season. Also Friday, transferred running back La'Darius Jefferson announced he has enrolled at Western Michigan University to play for the Broncos.