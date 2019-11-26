Spartans Survive Scare Against Georgia

Michigan State's men's basketball team nearly blew a 28 point lead before holding on to down Georgia Tuesday in a consolation game in the Maui Invitational. The Spartans led 53-31 at halftime, but the Bulldogs, now 4-2 on the season, scored 54 points after intermission, helped by ten MSU turnovers. Freshman Anthony Edwards scored 33 of his game high 37 points after halftime. MSU improved to 4-2 on the season and will play a final game on Wednesday before returning home. Tom Crean is Georgia's head coach-- he was an assistant with Tom Izzo at MSU 20 years ago.

 
