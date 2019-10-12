Spartans Move Up the Leaderboard Into Third Place at the Tar Heel Invitational

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – The 19th-ranked Michigan State women’s golf team shot an 11-under-par 277 on Saturday in the second round of the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Spartans’ round tied for the second-lowest of the day and moved them into a tie for third place at 13-under-par 563 (286-277). MSU is tied with Alabama and is just two shots behind the leader, Kentucky, and one shot back of second-place Wake Forest.

Sophomore Valery Plata continued her outstanding play with a 4-under-par 68 on Saturday to move her into a three-way tie for first place. Plata, Duke’s Jaravee Boonchant and Ohio State’s Aneka Seumanutafa are all tied for the tournament lead at 7-under-par 137.

Plata was 2-under-par at the turn on Saturday and got to 4-under with an eagle on the par-5, 481-yard 13th hole. Consecutive bogies set her back, but she ended with back-to-back birdies to card her second round of the tournament in the 60s.

Senior Allyson Geer-Park vaulted up the leaderboard 20 places on Saturday as her 6-under-par 66 bumped her all the way into a tie for fourth place. She’s just one shot behind Plata and the tri-leaders at 6-under-par 138.

Geer-Park played bogey-free on Saturday as she was 2-under-par through nine holes, then picked up four more birdies on the back nine. Her 6-under-par 66 tied for the lowest round of the tournament.

Junior Yurika Tanida cut four shots off her first-round score with a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday; she’s even-par 144 for the tournament and tied for 30th place with sophomore Haylin Harris. Harris turned in a 1-over-par 73 on Saturday.

Nina Rissi recorded 17 pars on Saturday to finish her round 1-over-par 73. Rissi is 3-over-par 147 for the tournament and tied for 53rd place.

Sunday’s final round is scheduled to begin with a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start, though potential rain storms could alter the start time.

