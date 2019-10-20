Spartans Move Into Top Five After Two Rounds of the Quail Valley Intercollegiate

VERO BEACH, Florida – The Michigan State men’s golf team is in fifth place after two rounds of play on Sunday at the Quail Valley Intercollegiate in Vero Beach, Florida. The Spartans, who were seventh after Sunday’s opening round, are 15-under-par 561 (284-277). No. 7 Notre Dame leads the tournament at Quail Valley Golf Club at 29-under-par 547.

Freshman Bradley Smithson carded a pair of rounds in the 60s to lead MSU on Sunday. Smithson began the day with a 4-under-par 68 – his second-lowest round of the fall. He followed it up with a 3-under-par 69. Both rounds included five birdies as Smithson recorded just three total bogeys on the day. He’s tied for ninth place at 7-under-par 137.

Smithson is one of six players tied for ninth place. UMKC’s Paul Foulquie leads the tournament at 12-under-par 132.

James Piot carded the lowest round of his career on Sunday afternoon with a 6-under-par 66. The round included five birdies and also an eagle on the par-5, 575-yard seventh hole. Piot opened the day with a 3-over-par 75; he’s 3-under-par 141 and tied for 30th place.

Troy Taylor II and Landon Ernst are tied for 38th place at 1-under-par 143. Ernst gave the Spartans their fourth round of the day in the 60s on Sunday as he turned in a 3-under-par 69 in round two. He had two birdies, an eagle and five pars over the final eight holes. Ernst shot a 2-over-par 74 in the first round.

Taylor II shot a 2-under-par 70, followed by a 1-over-par 73.

Andrew Walker is 7-over-par 151 (72-79) and tied for 73rd place.

Zach Rosendale is playing as an individual and is 4-over-par 148. He cut 10 shots off his opening round score, shooting a 3-under-par 69 in round two.

The final round of the 14-team tournament will take place on Monday.