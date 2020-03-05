Spartans Lose Big Ten Tourney Opener

Michigan State's women's basketball team lost its opening game of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis Thursday to Purdue 72-63. The Spartans trailed 20-11 after one quarter and by 15 points at halftime. They cut the deficit to 61-55 in the final three minutes but could get no closer. Purdue advances to the second round to face top seed Maryland at noon on Friday. MSU's record falls to 16-4 including two losses in three games to the Boilermakers. MSU now awaits to see if it will land a WNIT tournament bid.