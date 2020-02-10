Michigan State's men's basketball team has fallen out of the Associated Press weekly poll. The Spartans have lost three straight games and face another dangerous game at 9pm Tuesday at Illinois. Michigan State was ranked 16th last week. Michigan is also unranked. The Sparants have a 16-8 season record, 8-5 in the Big Ten with seven regular season games remaining. MSU hosts Big Ten leader Maryland at 6pm Saturday.
Spartans Fall Out of A-P Poll
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Mon 5:37 PM, Feb 10, 2020