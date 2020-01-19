Spartan Women Travel To Rutgers Monday Night

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women’s basketball will hit the road after two at home to take on Rutgers on Monday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with Jason Horowitz and Julianne Viani on the call. The Spartans have won two-straight games and stand 10-7 overall and 3-3 in league play.

• Rutgers is in a three-way tie for first-place in the Big Ten with Northwestern and Iowa all holding 5-1 league marks. Overall, Rutgers holds a 15-2 record. This will be the second-straight season that Michigan State and Rutgers will have met on Jan. 20. Last year, the Scarlet Knights stopped the Spartans, 76-62, at home on Jan. 20.

• The Spartans are hitting a tough stretch, facing the top three teams in the Big Ten in the next seven days. After facing Rutgers, the Spartans will take on Northwestern at home on Jan. 23, before facing Iowa on the road on Jan. 26. All three teams hold 5-1 Big Ten records.

• With her second-straight 20-point game, Nia Clouden is now eighth in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 15.5 ppg. In league contests, Clouden is tied for 11th in scoring with 14.5 ppg. As a freshman, she averaged 12.0 ppg.

• With senior Victoria Gaines out for the season, sophomore forward Kayla Belles has stepped up. Belles is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in the last three games, starting all three contests. Over the last five games, Belles is averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in the last five contests.

