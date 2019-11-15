Spartan Men’s Golf Adds Two for 2020-21

EAST LANSING – Michigan State men’s golf coach Casey Lubahn has announced the signing of two student-athletes to National Letters of Intent. Michigan natives Tyler Eedy (West Branch) and August Meekhof (Coopersville) will both join the Spartans for the 2020-21 season.

“We are extremely proud of this recruiting class and the families that are joining our program,” Lubahn said. “August and Tyler have been elite players for many years and that is proven by their rankings as the top two junior players in the State of Michigan. They follow the blueprint of what we look for – outstanding young men of character, great students, and nationally competitive junior players. They are tough young men and very athletic on and off the golf course. We expect them to be a large part of our success going forward in all facets of the student athlete experience.”

Tyler Eedy | West Branch, Mich.

Lubahn on Eedy: Tyler is a dynamic two-sport athlete that impressed us at a very early age. Whether he was playing basketball or golf, we loved his ability to lead others and compete with intensity – always making those around him better. He has succeeded at the state and national level by being a grinder who has embraced his small town roots and done things his own way. He will make us a more cohesive unit on day one, and will be expected to compete for a starting role immediately. Most importantly, he is a humble and polite young man and he always wanted to be a Spartan.

Ranked the No. 2 player in Michigan by National Junior Golf Scoreboard … Finished second at the 2019 GAM Junior Invitational … Also took second at the GAM Michigan State Junior Amateur in 2019 … Finished second at the Randy Wise Junior Open this past summer … Has two career top-10 finishes at the Coca-Cole Junior Championship at Boyne, taking third in 2017 and then 10th in 2019 … Attended Ogemaw Heights High School.

August Meekhof | Coopersville, Mich.

Lubahn on Meekhof: When we first saw August Meekhof play golf, we knew he was going to be a star at the junior and amateur level. He possesses great ability – very fast and has a great touch around the greens. He is attentive to detail and very disciplined and that has resulted in some great finishes – which is why he is the number one ranked junior in the State of Michigan. He comes from an awesome family which has instilled in him competitiveness and a priority in academics and doing things the right way. He has been a Spartan since birth and we expect to be a huge part of our program and to help us win championships.

Ranked the No. 1 junior player in Michigan in 2019 and the No. 1 player in the class of 2020, both by National Junior Golf Scoreboard … Was the 2019 Golf Association Michigan Junior Boys Player of the Year … Finished fourth in the Michigan Amateur stroke play in 2019 … Qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur and took 16th place in the stroke play portion … Was the 2019 West Michigan amateur men’s all-region point champion … Earned All-State honors at Allendale High School as a freshman and sophomore (did not play for his high school team as a junior or senior) … Won the Grand Valley Amateur this past summer.

