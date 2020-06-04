South Carolina Coach To Chair Issues Of Race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - South Carolina coach Frank Martin will chair a new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address issues of race and discrimination not only within intercollegiate athletics but society at large. The board also released a set of recommendations for coaches, including holding in-person or virtual meetings to discuss current events and racial injustice; stressing a team's commitment to diversity and inclusion; establish Election Day as an annual team day off; and encourage meetings with law enforcement leaders and others outside the department.

 
