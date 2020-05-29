Some Minor Leaguers Still To Get Paid

NEW YORK (AP) NEW YORK (AP) - At least 11 major league franchises have informed minor leaguers they will continue to provide allowances after the May 31 expiration of Major League Baseball’s policy guarantying those players $400 per week. San Diego, Miami, Minnesota and Seattle are promising payments through August, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Tampa, Texas and Baltimore are doing so through at least June. Philadelphia also plans to continue allowances through June, but likely at a reduction from the $400 per week rate.  

 
