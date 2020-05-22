Softball Doubleheader in Lansing Still Scheduled

the annual greater Lansing high school seniors softball all star doubleheader is still scheduled for June 19th. The games, scheduled for Ranney Park in Lansing, could be moved back to a later date if necessary because of Corona Virus issues. The traditional East vs. West and North vs. South format might be scrapped with one game pitting the 11 Eaton Rapids seniors against an all star team. Eaton Rapids was expected to contend for a state title this spring. No admission charge will be enforced if the games are played. Already a full commitment of 60 players has expressed a desire to play in the games if they are played.