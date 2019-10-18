Sixth Michigan State football player enters transfer portal

Michigan State’s football program has lost a sixth player to the transfer portal.

Tight end Noah Davis has decided to pursue other playing opportunities, said Ben Phlegar, an MSU athletics spokesman, in an email Friday to News 10.

Other MSU players who have entered the transfer portal this fall:

• Receiver Cam Chambers

• Receiver Weston Bridges

• Running back La’Darius Jefferson

• Running back Connor Heyward

• Linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle

The portal is an online database of Division I football players who have interest transferring to another school and can be recruited by other programs.

Davis, a Cincinnati, Ohio native, is a redshirt junior who missed the entire 2018 season because of an injury, according to MSU’s athletics website.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

