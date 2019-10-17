Six former MSU football players drafted in XFL; one selected No. 2 overall

Six former Michigan State football players have been drafted this week in the Xtreme Football League.

A look at the players and teams they were drafted by:

• Quarterback Connor Cook, Houston Roughnecks (1st round)

• Safety Kurtis Drummond, Dallas Renegades (4th round)

• Safety Demetrious Cox, New York Guardians (5th round)

• Linebacker Taiwan Jones, Los Angeles Wildcats (Open Draft pick)

• Receiver Keith Mumphery, Dallas Renegades (Open Draft pick)

• Offensive lineman Miguel Machado, Tampa Bay Vipers (Open Draft pick)

Cook was selected in the first round (No. 2 pick overall) by the Roughnecks. He had brief stints in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders.

The XFL is an eight-team league that kicks off play Feb. 8.

The league has been rebooted after the original XFL folded in 2011 after one season.

This league doesn’t have any Michigan-based teams.

Each XFL team will compete with a 45-man active roster over a 10-week regular season with a postseason consisting of two semifinal playoff games and a championship game.

The league will play its players an average salary of $55,000, according to a report from profootballtalk.nbcsports.com.

Games will air weekly on ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2. For more information visit xfl.com.

Vince McMahon is the XFL’s founder and chairman. McMahon is the chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.

