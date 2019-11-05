Shildt Gets Extension From Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season.

Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020.

At its end-of-season news conference Tuesday, St. Louis announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.

