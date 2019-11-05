Shildt Gets Extension From Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, left, answers questions after the team announced Mike Shildt, right, as manager, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The St. Louis Cardinals have removed the interim tag from Mike Shildt's title, promoting him to manager after he led the team into postseason contention since taking over for the fired Mike Matheny. Shildt has guided the Cardinals to a 26-12 record since July 15 and they now hold the top spot in the National League wild card standings. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
ST. LOUIS (AP) ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season.
Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020.
At its end-of-season news conference Tuesday, St. Louis announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.

 
