Shiffrin Returning To World Cup Circut

VAIL, Colo. (AP) -- Mikaela Shiffrin is returning to the World Cup ski circuit in Europe, even though she might not be ready to race after a month-long absence following the death of her father.

The American skier announced in a video posted on Instagram that she is flying to Scandinavia on Thursday. A three-race meet starts one week later in Are, Sweden.

Shiffrin says in a six-minute video message that "I have no promises if I'll actually be able to race." The two-time Olympic gold medalist says she has trained a little but struggled to maintain focus. During her absence from racing the three-time overall World Cup champion lost her lead in the standings to Italy's Federica Brignone (feh-deh-REE'-kah breen-YOH'-nay).

Seven points-scoring events are left on the schedule in Sweden and Italy. However, the World Cup Finals races in Cortina d'Ampezzo are threatened by the virus outbreak in northern Italy. The International Ski Federation plans an update Friday on the Cortina races, which could be canceled or held without fans at the venue.

Shiffrin last raced on Jan. 26 when she won a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria. The next weekend she returned to her family home in Vail to be with her father at the hospital.

