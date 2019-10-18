Sexton falls a few yards short against Eastern

The Quakers of Eastern traveled to Sexton to take on the Big Reds. It was a low scoring defensive battle but the Quakers were able to come away with the win. The Eastern defense was able to force a fumble as Sexton was driving in the Quaker red zone to secure the victory.

The Quakers record improves to 2-6 on the year. They look to keep their momentum rolling as they host Lansing Catholic next week.

Sexton falls to 3-5 but hopes to rebound next week as they host Everett in their final regular-season game.