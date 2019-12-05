Several Major League Trades Recorded Thursday



-- Outfielder Jake Marisnick has been acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros for two prospects: left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona. The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals last season but is seventh among outfielders with 64 defensive runs save since 2004.

-- The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a compensation round pick in next June's amateur draft. Narvaez becomes Milwaukee's replacement for Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH'-nee grahn-DAHL'), who signed a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

