-- Outfielder Jake Marisnick has been acquired by the New York Mets from the Houston Astros for two prospects: left-hander Blake Taylor and outfielder Kenedy Corona. The 28-year-old Marisnick hit .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals last season but is seventh among outfielders with 64 defensive runs save since 2004.
-- The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Omar Narvaez from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a compensation round pick in next June's amateur draft. Narvaez becomes Milwaukee's replacement for Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH'-nee grahn-DAHL'), who signed a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.
Several Major League Trades Recorded Thursday
Associated Press
Posted: Thu 4:59 PM, Dec 05, 2019