Seniors Sidelined: Taylor Carey

Our Seniors Sidelined features rolls on with Stockbridge senior softball player Taylor Carey. Carey is a Captain for her team along with two other seniors. She says she is disappointed that her season has been disrupted by the coronavirus because softball has always been a big part of her life.

Taylor Carey from Stockbridge was featured during the Seniors Sidelined campain for News Ten.

"Softball isn’t just about going out to play, it’s about leadership, working together, hard work, great friendships, and so much more. I have learned that being apart of a team is like having a second family," Carey said.

Last year Carey tore her ACL and has been working extremely hard to get back to playing this season.