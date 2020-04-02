Seniors Sidelined: Shad Cunningham

News Ten's Seniors Sidelined series rolls on with Waverly high school senior Shad Cunningham. Cunningham is a soccer player for the warriors as well as Michigan Rush and is headed to play soccer at Northern Michigan University in the fall.

Cunningham says soccer has taken him places he never thought he w ould go and provided unforgettable experiences. He is sad that he may not get the chance to play his final spring season before he heads to college.

"But god has a plan for me, and I put my career in his hand," Cunningham said.

