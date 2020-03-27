Seniors Sidelined: Rio Tomlinson

Our Seniors Sidelined features continue with Rio Tomlinson of Okemos. Tomlinson has played water polo for seven years and uses it to create a balance in her life along with school.

Rio Tomlinson of Okemos was recognized on News Ten on Thursday, March 26th.

Tomlinson enjoys being part of a team and says the game along with her coaches have helped her with anxiety and she is now confident in a sport that she loves. She, along with many athletes in Mid-Michigan, hope the season can resume.