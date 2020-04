News Ten's Seniors Sidelined series continues with Homer's Lauren Murphy. Murphy says softball has always meant more to her than the average person.

Murphy says that when she was a sophomore her biggest supporter, her grandmother, passed away after battling cancer. It left her devastated but also fueled her to compete at a level she didn't think possible.

Murphy will continue her softball career at Siena Heights after high school.

