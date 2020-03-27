Seniors Sidelined: Hannah Barker

News Ten's 'Seniors Sidelined' series rolled on Friday evening at 6 pm as Okemos seniors Hannah Barker was recognized.

Barker was getting ready for her softball season, a sport she has played for 12 years. She was about to start her third season as a captain for the varsity team.

Barker says she is thankful for what the game of softball has done in her life and mentions she has had tremendous friends and coaches throughout her playing career at Okemos.