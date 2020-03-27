Seniors Sidelined: Paige Wooden

Our Seniors Sidelined features continued Friday night with Stockbridge high school senior Paige Wooden. Wooden is the starting catcher for the Stockbridge varsity softball team. She has been playing softball for as long as she can remember and she loves every aspect of the game.

Wooden hopes to be able to play this season with her team that has become like a family to her. She says her heart goes out to every softball player during this coronavirus crisis and adds, "we're all in this together."