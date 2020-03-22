Seniors Sidelined: 3/21/2020 - Lansing Eastern's Trent O'Bryant

Trent O'Bryant is a senior at Lansing Eastern High School.

News 10 is saluting Mid-Michigan senior athletes whose careers have been disrupted by the coronavirus.

Along with being a top 20 student in his class, with a 3.77 GPA, he's a multi-sport athlete for the Quakers.

He played Freshman and Junior Varsity basketball, spent two years on the track and field team, and all four years on the Vasrity football team, with three of those years as the starting Quarterback.

He's devastated by potentially losing his senior baseball season due to the coronavirus.

He's a four-year starter at shortstop and pitcher.

In December he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Mic-Michigan College in Mt. Pleasant.