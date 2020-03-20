Seniors Sidelined -- 3/19/20: Kaycee Shannon

Our 'Seniors Sidelined' featured athlete of the night on March 19th is Kaycee Shannon, a senior at Michigan Center high school. Kaycee has been on the varsity basketball team for the Cardinals since her freshman year and the team was excelling in the postseason until the coronavirus pandemic suspended the MHSAA tournament.

Kaycee Shannon plays basketball for Michigan Center

Shannon also plays softball, volleyball and runs track and field. Shannon and the Cardinals are hoping the tournament can resume so they can continue to compete for a state championship in her final high school season.