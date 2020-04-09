Seniors Sidelined 4/9/2020: Hayden James

Hayden James has been featured as part of News 10's Seniors Sidelined campaign Thursday, April 9.

Hayden is a senior a Jonesville High School. He began his running career in 6th grade and has been dedicated ever since.

Last year, as a junior, Hayden's 4 x 8 relay team placed 4th at the Division 3 State Track finals with a time of 8 min. 16.08 seconds. Last fall, he competed at the State Cross Country finals coming in 68th with a time of 17.25.5 minutes. His personal best for the season was a time of 16 minutes 50.7seconds.

He is also involved in the marching band, even getting the chance to arrange one of the pieces the band used during their half-time program.

Hayden has a 3.9 GPA and will be graduating in the top 10 of his class.

Hayden will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall to study political science.

