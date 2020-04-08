Seniors Sidelined 4/8/2020: Griffin Fedore

Griffin Fedore was featured as part of News 10's Seniors Sidelined campaign on April 8.

He plays baseball at Hanover-Horton High School and has been playing the game since he was 3 years old.

He has played baseball and football throughout high school. He has also wrestled and played hockey.

Griffin plans to attend Western Michigan University in the fall to study business.

