Seniors Sidelined 4/17/2020: Olivia Nims

Olivia Nims has been featured as part of News 10's Seniors Sidelined campaign for April 17.

Olivia Nims is recognized by News Ten during its 'Seniors Sidelined' series.

Olivia is a senior at Webberville High School. She has played 12 years of softball, seven years of travel ball, and played in the Netherlands for the 25th annual NL Cup this past January, representing the United States.

She is a four-year varsity player, with a great understanding of the game. She can play any position on the field, is a power hitter in the middle of the line-up, and a smart base runner.

She loves the game and her teammates. She said that she was looking forward to this year and to being a leader for the Spartans. She is still holding out hope that they may get to play a few games to close out her senior year.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.