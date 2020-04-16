Seniors Sidelined 4/16/2020: Sheridan Leinbach

Sheridan Leinbach has been featured as part of News 10's Seniors Sidelined campaign for April 16.

Sheridan is a senior at Lansing Eastern High School.

She is a triple varsity athlete running cross country and track for several years and swimming on the boy's swim team.

She is an International Baccalaureate--full diploma candidate with a 4.34 GPA.

She is also a Chinese Immersion student that is active in NHS, Varsity Club, Student Council in addition to being a member of the Youth Advisory Council.

Sheridan will be attending Albion College in the fall to study political science.

