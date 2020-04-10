Seniors Sidelined 4/10/2020: Taylor Schroeder

Taylor Schroeder was featured as part of News 10's Seniors Sidelined campaign on Friday, April 10.

Taylor has been playing soccer since she was 5 years old.

Taylor has traveled hundreds of miles for the game and was awarded the last 2-years with all-district, all-conference, all-academic, second-team all-state and honorable mention all-state.

In her 2019 season, she was also nominated for the LSJ female soccer player of the year.

