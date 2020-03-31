Seniors Sidelined 3/31/2020: Aidan Teague

Aidan Teague was featured as part of News 10's Seniors Sidelined Campaign on March 31.

Aidan plays for the Webberville Varsity Boys Basketball team.

"Basketball has been my outlet during highschool. I've played all 4 years. I've made some good friends throughout the years. It's taught me to push through some adversity. I give my all while playing and am fully dedicated to making myself better each year. I have had some great times over the 4 years with 2 district wins. And am very sad to see my high school career end.

Aidan Teague #24."

