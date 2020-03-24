Seniors Sidelined 3/24/2020: Bret Sherwood

Seniors Sidelined continues and Tuesday night we featured Bret Sherwood.

Sherwood has been playing varsity football for four years as a kicker and punter.

"Football is a sport that means a lot to me," Sherwood said. "The main reason why football means a lot to me is that it helped me become a better person, teammate and student as well as being disciplined."

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.