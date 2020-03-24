Seniors Sidelined 3/23/2020: Zahlon Sampson

Our seniors sidelined campaign continued Monday night as we featured Lansing Sexton senior Zahlon Sampson who is a standout athlete in track and field and cross country.

Sampson is committed to Cleary University for both sports and will be a participant for the school's first ever track and field team.

We want to salute all high school seniors who had their seasons disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Send a few notes about yourself as well as some pictures and videos from competition to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.