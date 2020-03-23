Seniors Sidelined: 3/22/2020 - Jordyn Yockey

News 10 is saluting Mid-Michigan senior athletes whose careers have been disrupted by the coronavirus.

News 10 is saluting Mid-Michigan senior athletes whose careers have been disrupted by the coronavirus.

We're saluting Grand Ledge Senior Jordyn Yockey.

Archery is the sport of choice for Yockey; she joined the archery team as a freshman when she knew very few students in the school.

She's disappointed to not be able to compete in the state and national tournaments, but she tells us she's extremely grateful.

"I've had the opportunity to gain an amazing family and other school memories I'll never forget," she told News 10.