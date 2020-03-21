Seniors Sidelined: 3/20/20 Jimmy Kulas from Hillsdale Academy

Our featured high school senior athlete on Friday, March 20th is Jimmy Kulas from Hillsdale Academy. Kulas participates in cross country as well as track and field. He says his teams have become like family to him over the years. He always prides himself on being the hardest worker in the room.

This spring he was set to throw shot and discus however the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus. Despite not being able to compete he wants his fellow athletes to remember the journey and the hard work they've done in order to achieve their goals.