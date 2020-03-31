Seniors Sidelined 3/30/2020: Mackenzie Hillsburg

Mackenzie Hillsburg was featured as part of News 10's Seniors Sidelined Campaign on March 30.

Mackenzie Hillsburg is a varsity softball player at Bellevue High School. (Source: WILX)

She is a senior at Bellevue High School and plays varsity softball.

"Softball to me isn’t just a sport. It’s a lifestyle. Playing softball has given me so many opportunities and has given me a whole new life. But my favorite part of softball is the family that it gives me. To me, softball means crazy nights with the girls that have become my best friends, long hours practicing, many nights just hoping that as a team we will bring everything we have to the field," Hillzburg said.

