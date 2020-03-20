Seniors Sidelined--3/20/20: Hunter Midtgard

On Friday, March 18, News 10 featured Hunter Midtgard as the Seniors Sidelined in our 6 p.m. newscast.

Hunter is a senior at Reading High School in Hillsdale County.

"What football has done for me in my life is show me what it’s like to have the greatest brotherhood and family when you are out on that football field, me and my team are back to back State Champions and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my football career as a high schooler," Hunter said.

Hunter will continue his football career at Albion College in the fall.

Submit your Seniors Sidelined story to tim.staudt@wilx.com or seth.wells@wilx.com.

