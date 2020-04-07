Seniors Sideline 4/7/2020: Maddie Sermak

News 10 is continuing its Seniors Sidelined Campaign, featuring Maddie Sermak on April 7.

In addition to being an MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Finalist and Academic All-State in two different varsity sports for four years each, Maddie also has a 3.86 GPA, volunteers and participates in extracurricular activities. She fills school leadership positions as well.

Maddie played one year of freshman volleyball, four years of varsity basketball and four years of varsity lacrosse.

