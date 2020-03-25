Seniors Sideline 3/25/2020: Sylvia Whitt

As part of our Seniors Sidelined Campaign, we want to take a moment to recognize Sylvia Whitt.

She is from Stockbridge and is a multi-sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and soccer. She has been playing soccer since she was 3.

Whitt has earned a few league and district awards in soccer, as well as being a scholar-athlete.

“I will just miss getting to play the game I love with my amazing team.” Whitt said.

In addition to playing sports, Whitt is president of her class, vice president of National Honor Societ, plays in the marching, jazz and concert band. She is also a leader in the Underwater Robotics program in Stockbridge.

