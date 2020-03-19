Senior Sidelined--3/18/20: Jaonna Miller

On Thursday, March 18, News 10 featured Jaonna Miller as the Senior Sidelined in our 6 p.m. newscast.

Jaonna is a senior at Waverly High School. She's participated in four varsity sports: volleyball, track, tennis and cheerleading.

"This would have been my last year with sports but I have recently committed to play volleyball at Fairmont State University in West Virginia! My heart goes out to all seniors who will not be able to get their last season of sports. Stay positive and remember we are all in this together!"

